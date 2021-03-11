Brayden McNabb Lights Up Kyle Rau With A Massive Hit

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb lit up Kyle Rau during a Wednesday night loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Early in the game, Rau was dumping the puck while in the neutral zone, and McNabb absolutely took his head off with a huge hit.

Watch the insane moment below.

Of all the hits we’ve seen in the NHL recently, I think it’s safe to say this one from McNabb is up there with the best of them.

That was an unreal hit on Rau. If you ever needed an example of why you have to keep your head on a swivel in the NHL, this video is it.

You look down for more than a second while playing hockey, and you’re just asking to get lifted off of your skates.

It’s the nature of the beast. If you’re not aware at all times, then you’re risking getting taken out.

Brayden McNabb lowers the BOOM on Kyle Rau. ????#NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/IXLetUnYEQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 11, 2021

Next time, Rau might want to be a shade more aware of his surroundings. That way, he might avoid ending up on a highlight reel for the wrong reasons.