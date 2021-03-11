Education

REPORT: California Ethnic Studies Curriculum Calls For ‘Decolonization’ Of America, Has Students Chant To Aztec God Of Human Sacrifice

California’s Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum reportedly called for the “decolonization” of American society in order to “build new possibilities for a post-racist, post-systemic racism society,” City Journal writer Christopher Rufo reported Wednesday.

“California’s Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, based on the Marxist ‘pedagogy of the oppressed,’ instructs students to ‘challenge racist, bigoted, discriminatory, imperialist/colonial beliefs’ and critique ‘white supremacy, racism and other forms of power and oppression,” Rufo reported.

The curriculum also reportedly teaches students an “ethnic studies communal chant” that appeals to the ancient Aztec gods to make them better “warriors” for social justice. One of the gods mentioned in the chant is Huitzilopochtli, the god of human sacrifice, according to Rufo.

The chant is reportedly based off of a Mayan poem, In Lak Ech, which strives to teach “love,” “unity,” and “mutual respect.”

“Huitzilopochtli, huitzilopochtli, x2, hummingbird to the left, yollotl, corazon, heart, ganas, the will to action as we grow in, consciousness must be willing to be proactive, not just thinkin’ and talkin’ but makin’ things happen, with agency, resiliency, & a revolutionary spirit, that’s positive, progressive, creative, native,” part of the chant reportedly reads.

Rufo reported that the curriculum’s original co-chair, R. Tolteka Cuauhtin, described the United States as being a “Eurocentric, white supremacist, capitalist, patriarchal, heteropatriarchal, and anthropocentric paradigm brought from Europe.” (RELATED: California Teachers Union President Who Led School Closures Caught Dropping Daughter Off At Private School)

“In Ethnic Studies, it is imperative that students understand the historic roots and present-day manifestations of colonialism and dehumanization in order to begin to help heal and reconcile this deeply damaging historical legacy,” part of the curriculum reads, according to Rufo.

Cuauhtin claims white people started “grabbing the land,” and “hatching hierarchies,” which created “the basis for the capitalist economy.” According to the program, white people are still responsible for subjecting “minorities to domestication” and “zombification,” Rufo reported.

“The ultimate goal … is to engineer a ‘countergenocide’ against whites,” Rufo reported.

In September 2020, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have required ethnic studies courses to be mandatory for high school students.