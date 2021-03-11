‘Are These Flat Out Bigoted Opinions?’: Daily Caller’s Christian Datoc Asks Psaki About Preserving Girls Sports

The Daily Caller’s Senior White House Correspondent Christian Datoc questioned White House press secretary Jen Psaki on a poll that shows majority support for banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

During the White House press briefing Thursday, Datoc asked Psaki about a Politico/Morning Consult poll which showed that most Americans aren’t in agreement with the Biden administration on transgender athletes. (RELATED: Psychiatric Journal Corrects Transgender Study, Now Says There’s ‘No Advantage Of Surgery’ For Mental Health)

“Politico ran a poll yesterday … finding that 53% of Americans think that there should be a ban on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports,” Datoc began. “Included in that were 40% of Democratic respondents who agree that there should be a ban and 49% of Independents.”

He went on to note President Joe Biden is “committed to advancing LGBTQ rights” and asked Psaki if she thought the opinions of those in the poll were from people truly “trying to protect women’s rights or equality in athletics,” or if they were “flat out bigoted opinions” the president should ignore.

“I did not conduct the poll, nor was I part of the polling committee that had conversations with people,” Psaki responded. “What I can convey to you is that the president believes, regardless of this poll in Politico … that transgender rights are human rights.”

Psaki continued, saying Biden thinks “kids should not be discriminated against and should be able to play sports.” She then stated she wasn’t going to “guess or attribute motive to the people” who were polled.

Politico released the results of the poll Wednesday, following former President Donald Trump’s criticism of the Biden administration’s approach to transgender issues. GOP lawmakers have introduced more bills aimed at protecting women and children in 2021 than they did in all of 2020, Axios found.