Demi Lovato Says She’s Not Restricting Alcohol Or Marijuana, Done Taking An ‘All-Or-Nothing’ Approach To Sobriety

Demi Lovato said she’s no longer restricting alcohol or marijuana and is done taking an “all-or-nothing” approach when it comes to sobriety following near-fatal overdose.

“I called [Charles Cook, her recovery case manager], and was like, ‘Something’s not right,'” the 28-year-old pop singer shared for her cover story with Glamour magazine published Thursday. (RELATED: ‘Today Is My Miracle Day’: Demi Lovato Thanks God For Giving Her ‘Strength To Fight Through My Darkest Times’)

“I’m living one side of my life completely legalizing and this other side following a program that’s telling me if I slip up, I’m going to die,” she added, noting the success she was having with her eating disorder by giving herself permission to eat without shame. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

Cook and Lovato then talked about it and he asked her what she wanted to do.

“I think I want to try this balance thing in the substance side of my life too,” she reportedly told him. She admitted the decision worried her management team. “But they were like, ‘She deserves this opportunity to make that choice for herself.’ So I did.”

However, the “Sober” hitmaker warned that the idea “one-size-fits-all solution does not work for everybody,” and told Glamour she wanted to encourage others to just “make choices for themselves.”

“Autonomy, for me, is what changed my life,” Demi explained.

In a recent clip from an upcoming documentary called, “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil,” the superstar singer revealed she suffered “three strokes” and a “heart attack” after her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

“I had three strokes,” Demi said. “I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes.”

“I crossed a line that I had never crossed,” she added.