REPORT: Trump Expected To Meet With Rick Scott, Discuss Plans To Win Back GOP Majority

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is expected to meet with former President Donald Trump this week for an informal check-in and strategic meeting to win back Congress in the 2022 midterms.

Scott is expected to provide an update on fundraising efforts and discuss plans for how Republicans can successfully win back the Senate, including how Trump can aid in that goal, Fox News reported. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: NRSC Raised Over $6.4 Million In February)

Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), has had the the meeting planned for weeks, according to CNN.

The meeting will occur during a period of friction between the former president, the Republican National Committee (RNC) and several Republican senators including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and South Dakota Sen. John Thune.

Both McConnell and Thune have sought to distance themselves from Trump, according to CNN.

Previously, Trump criticized the RNC for using his name in fundraising efforts and demanded that they stop doing so. Furthermore, he encouraged any potential donations to be directed to his Save America PAC instead of the RNC.

“No more money for RINOS,” Trump said in a released statement. “They do nothing but hurt the Republican party and our great voting base – they will never lead us to Greatness.”

It is also expected that a topic of discussion will be Trump’s declaration to support primary challengers to certain Republican incumbents, most notably Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

“I will not be endorsing, under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski. She represents her state badly and her country even worse. I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be — in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator,” Trump said in a statement.

Scott previously affirmed that the NRSC will support all incumbents up for reelection in 2022.

“I’m clearly going to support our incumbents,” Scott said in an interview with Fox News from January.