Drew Barrymore Reveals Why It Was A ‘No Brainer’ For Her To Quit Acting

Actress Drew Barrymore revealed she won’t be returning to acting anytime soon during Wednesday’s episode of Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show.

“If I’m being honest, the answer is ‘no,’ I don’t want to be on a film set right now,” Barrymore told Cohen. “But that could change when my kids are older.”

The actress admitted she stepped away from acting in films once her kids were born.

“I stopped doing movies when my kids were born, because I’ve done it since I was in diapers — at 11 months old is when I started — and it was a no brainer to me to put making movies on a back-burner so that I can be present and raise my kids myself,” Barrymore said.

Instead, Barrymore found other things to spend her time on. (RELATED: Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore Open Up About Being Put In Solitary Confinement)

“I started brands, I was able to write a book, I got to do, at the perfect time, this Netflix show, ‘Santa Clarita Diet,'” the “Charlie’s Angels” actress told Cohen.

“I couldn’t have loved [the show] more and it really saved me,” Barrymore said. “I had gained a lot of weight, I had lost my way, I was going through a really difficult divorce in that it just was the worst thing and everything I didn’t want to happen and that’s what made it difficult.”

I do really wish Barrymore would come back to acting, but I admire her immensely for wanting to be there for her kids. They’ll appreciate that so much when they’re older and realize what a sacrifice that was for her. Although, the kids don’t seem to really like her movies all that much.

I’m glad we still get to see her in the “Drew Barrymore Show” because I’m not sure what I would do without her humor. We have a ways to go, but maybe one day we’ll see her back on the big screen.