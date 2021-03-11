Duke’s March Madness Hopes Are Somehow Miraculously Clinging To Life

Duke’s chances of making March Madness are somehow still alive.

Despite the fact that I declared the Blue Devils dead after they closed out the regular season, Duke is currently in the next four out in the latest bracketology projections from Joe Lunardi after beating Louisville in the ACC tournament. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the Blue Devils have a Thursday night matchup against a ranked Florida State squad. As impossible as it might seem to believe, if Duke wins, they might actually be on the cusp of getting in.

To be clear, the Blue Devils are 100% out if they lose Thursday night Florida State. That will be the end of the road for Coach K and Duke.

I’m just sitting here shocked that their chances are on life support at all. They should have been dead a long time ago.

Yet, they’re clinging on at all costs!

Anything can happen in March and the fact we’re still even talking about the Blue Devils is proof of that fact. Their chances should have drowned a long time ago, but they just refuse to die. They’re like a pesky former girlfriend. Coach K’s squad just refuses to go away.

You can watch them play Florida State at 6:30 EST Thursday night on ESPN. Will the dream remain alive? We’ll find out tonight!