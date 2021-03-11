Dylan Farrow Felt ‘Guilt’ After Accusing Woody Allen Of Sexual Abuse

Mia Farrow’s daughter, Dylan Farrow, revealed she felt “guilt” after she accused her father Woody Allen of sexual abuse.

Dylan opened up about Mia and Allen’s custody battle that followed Dylan’s accusations, according to a clip from “Allen V. Farrow” obtained by People magazine.

“We never talked about Soon-Yi or Woody but there was a long period of guilt for me,” Dylan said in the clip, according to People. “I felt like I had caused a rift in my family.”

“I felt that if I just kept his secret that I could’ve spared my mom all this grief, and my brothers and sisters and myself,” she added. “None of my older siblings were the same.” (RELATED: ‘People Will Think I Was A Predator’: Woody Allen Talks About Sexual Abuse Allegations)

In last week’s episode of “Allen V. Farrow,” Dylan revealed she was interviewed nine times in three months, People reported. Dylan claimed the interview process made her feel like she “was lying.”

“If I change a word here, they say I’m being inconsistent, if I’m using the same exact words I used every other time, I was coached,” Dylan said, People reported.

After Dylan was evaluated, Mia sued Allen for full custody. The judge at the time claimed the sexual abuse had not been proven, but deemed Allen’s behavior towards Dylan as “grossly inappropriate.”

Dylan detailed the sexual abuse during a televised interview with “CBS This Morning” in 2018. “As a seven-year-old, I would say he touched my private parts, which I did say,” Dylan said at the time. “As a 32-year-old, he touched my labia and my vulva with his finger.”