‘F*ck Tucker Carlson’: Sen. Tammy Duckworth Says ‘Happy Belated International Women’s Day’ To Almost Everyone

Democratic Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth went after Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson by mocking his appearance on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.”

In a profanity-laced tweet Thursday, Duckworth attempted to hit back at Carlson over comments he made about the U.S. military focusing on making changes that aren’t geared towards “winning wars,” such as making changes to uniforms to accommodate “pregnant women.” (RELATED: ‘Tired Of Being Treated Like Toddlers’: Candace Owens Blames NYT’s ‘Bigotry’ For Hispanics ‘Fleeing The Democratic Party’)

F*ck Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women. Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than. pic.twitter.com/E4wchht9lA — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) March 11, 2021

“F*ck Tucker Carlson,” Duckworth’s tweet began. “While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women.”

“Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than,” she continued.

Duckworth, an Army veteran, lost both of her legs after the Blackhawk helicopter she was piloting was shot down in Iraq. In the tweet she included a GIF, taken from the show, of Carlson dancing.

…and we all know it was his female partner who did all the hard work. pic.twitter.com/yoGBy2iaQF — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) March 11, 2021

In a follow up tweet, Duckworth added another picture of Carlson performing on the show with his partner, Elena Grinenko, saying, “…and we all know it was his female partner who did all the hard work.”

Carlson appeared on the 2007 season of the hit dancing show for just one week. He was eliminated from the contest in the first episode.