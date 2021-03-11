Elite Private School Encouraging Students To Drop Words Like ‘Mom,’ ‘Dad’ Because They’re Not Inclusive Enough

An elite Manhattan private school is encouraging students to stop using terms like “mom” and “dad” and instead opt for more “inclusive language.”

The Grace Church School issued a 12-page guide to students and staff that outlines the school’s mission to be more inclusive.

“While we recognize hateful language that promotes racism, misogyny, homophobia, and other forms of discrimination are already addressed in our school handbooks, we also recognize that we can do more than ban hateful language,” the school stated. “We can use language to create welcoming and inclusive spaces.”

Please visit our website for a message from our Head of School on the inclusive language guide: https://t.co/E5i7uVNGi3#GCSchool #OpenGrace pic.twitter.com/kpaHcD1ld9 — Grace Church School (@GCSchoolNYC) March 11, 2021

“This guide addresses ways we can removed harmful assumptions from the way we interact with each other.” (RELATED: Affluent Prep School Told Students To Stop Saying ‘Newton’s Laws’ To ‘Decenter Whiteness’: REPORT)

The school recommends that instead of saying “boys and girls,” “ladies and gentlemen” and “guys,” teachers and students can instead say “people,” “folks” and “readers.” The guidance also suggests that instead of “assuming gender based on stereotypes,” members of the school can instead “respectfully ask how they identify” and affirm which pronouns are preferable.

The school also suggests that rather than use traditional terms like “mom,” “dad,” and “parents” members of Grace could say “grown-ups,” “folks,” or simply “family.” The school notes that “traditional family” is an “outdated term.”

“We actively try to undo notions of a ‘typical’ or ‘normal’ family structure, each family is unique,” the school said.

The school also encourages members of the school community to ditch phrases like “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Holidays” and instead replace it with “Have a great break!”

The school also delves into “white privilege/white supremacy” and notes that “whiteness” and “maleness” are two categories of privilege.

“Historically, the unearned privilege of whiteness and maleness allowed some to enter universities to earn their education, so an unearned privilege helped facilitate an earned privilege. In terms of race and skin color, white people have unearned privilege in many instances such as being preferred home buyers, being perceived as trustworthy by the police, or being able to see people who share their heritage in history books and in the media.”