‘Never Give Up Hope’: Country Star Granger Smith And Wife Expecting Baby Boy After Tragedy

Country star Granger Smith and wife Amber Smith announced they are expecting again after suffering a heartbreaking loss of a 3-year-old son, River, in a drowning.

“We’re pregnant,” the 41-year-old country singer captioned his post on Instagram Thursday, along with a clip of the family sharing the happy news and sonogram pictures of the baby boy.

“I don’t have many words for this video,” he added. “Life isn’t perfect. Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless. God promises that.” (RELATED: Granger Smith’s 3-Year-Old Son’s Cause Of Death Confirmed)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granger Smith (@grangersmith)

“Our story isn’t finished yet, and neither is yours!” Smith continued. “Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all! A new Smith boy is due in August.” (RELATED: Granger Smith Talks About His ‘Failure As A Father’ After Son’s Tragic Death)

His wife also shared the same video on her social media account, along with a message that even if a person is “suffering to never give up hope.”

“If I’ve learned anything over the last 2 years, it’s that I do not have as much control as I think I do,” Granger’s wife wrote.

“Never did I think at 39 I would be blessed with expecting another baby boy,” she added. “These past couple of years have been so rough but also so full of so much joy, hope, healing, growing and grace from God.”

“Sweet Riv, because of the beautiful life you lived, we are forever changed and we will continue honoring your big, little legacy until we come home to you,” Amber continued.

In June 2019, Granger revealed that his, River, had accidentally drowned in the family’s pool. Smith and Amber are also parents of two children, London Smith and Lincoln Monarch Smith.