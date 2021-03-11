‘I Made A Lot Of Mistakes’: Stacey Dash Apologizes For Past ‘Angry’ Political Comments

Stacey Dash admitted she’s “made a lot of mistakes” and is apologizing for past “angry” political comments she’s made.

“I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News,” the 54-year-old actress and TV host shared during an interview with the Daily Mail in a piece published Wednesday.

“I was the angry, conservative, Black woman,” she added. “And at that time in my life, it was who I was. And I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.”

“Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them,” Dash continued. “They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now. Stacey’s someone who has compassion, empathy.” (RELATED: Stacey Dash Just Slammed The House Democrats For Their Protest)

At one point, the former Fox News host was asked about her support of former President Donald Trump and she said she’s going to give President Joe Biden “a chance.” (RELATED: Stacey Dash: My Job Offers In Hollywood ‘Dried Up’ When I Became Conservative)

“Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don’t belong in,” the “Clueless” star shared. “But he’s not the president. I’m going to give the president that we have right now a chance.”

Dash was dropped as a pundit on Fox News in 2017, the Hollywood Reporter reported. It came after she was suspended from the network for two weeks following a profanity-laced rant against then-President Barack Obama in 2015.