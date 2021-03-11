Jeff George Jr. Says He’s ‘Willing To Put His Life On The Line’ To Make The NFL After Only Throwing 11 Touchdowns In College

Jeff George Jr. is apparently willing to go to crazy lengths to get a shot at making an NFL roster.

Ahead of the 2021 draft, the son of legendary quarterback Jeff George spoke with TMZ, and was asked what kind of guy a team is going to get.

He told TMZ, “They’re getting a guy that’s willing to put his life on the line for this.”

For those of you who have never heard of Jeff George Jr. until this very moment, I’m there with you. Why is he so under the radar?

Well, during his college career at Illinois and Pittsburgh, he threw a grand total of 11 touchdowns to 15 interceptions!

I hate to sound mean here, but does this guy actually think he has a shot at the NFL? I mean, seriously, does he think that?

If so, somebody close to him has to tell him to wake up. He hasn’t played a snap of D1 football since 2019, and he threw a total of 11 touchdowns during his career.

This guy couldn’t sniff the XFL, let alone the NFL. The NFL wants future playmakers. The league doesn’t want guys who couldn’t hack it in the ACC and Big 10.

If you can’t even lock up a starting job for a couple seasons in college, then you’re not going to be touched at the NFL level. It’s just that simple. Being willing to die for a league that won’t give you the time of day seems foolish.