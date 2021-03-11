Jennifer Garner Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors: ‘I’m 48 And I’m Single’

Jennifer Garner has shut down pregnancy rumors, once again, and made it clear no matter how hard she tries she will always look like she’s had children.

“There are some incredible women whose bodies just — no matter how many babies they have, they just bounce right back to that slim hips, no stomach,” the 48-year-old actress shared during the “Happy Mum Happy Baby” podcast. (RELATED: Report: Jennifer Garner Says She’s Slowing ‘Things Down’ With New Beau)

“I mean it’s incredible,” she added. “I have so many girlfriends who have that physique and I’m so happy for them. I am not one of them, that is not my gig.”

“I am not one of them, I can work really hard and I can be really fit and I will still look like a woman whose had three babies and I always will, Garner continued.

Garner has three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. She addressed a similar pregnancy issue during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” a few years ago.

“So, I just thought, I might as well address it and Ellen was so sweet to let me,” the superstar actress explained. “But I just felt like, ‘We might as well.'”

The “13 Going on 30” star said it’s still happening in 2021, Elle magazine reported. “I mean, every week, ‘Is she? ‘” she added. “‘Is she? Is she pregnant?” And it’s still happening. And I’m 48 and I’m single and it’s still happening. So, you might as well take that bull by the horns.”

“It’s just a body,” Garner continued. “It’s carried you this far, it carried babies for you. What else do you want? Just be thankful, my goodness.”