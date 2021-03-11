Biden Promises ‘Good Chance’ Friends And Family Can Gather For July 4, But Cautions, ‘Listen To Dr. Fauci’

President Joe Biden said Thursday night that there is a “good chance” people can have small gatherings for the Fourth of July, but warned that Americans need to listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci and get vaccinated.

“I need you to get vaccinated when it’s your turn, and when you can find an opportunity,” Biden said during his Thursday night presidential address. “And to help your family, your friends, your neighbors get vaccinated as well.” (RELATED: Biden Will Outline What Comes Next For Coronavirus In Primetime Address, White House Officials Say)

WATCH:

“Because here’s the point – if we do all of this, if we do our part, if we do this together, by July the 4th, there’s a good chance you, your families and friends, will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day,” Biden added.

The president said that celebrating Independence Day doesn’t mean people can gather in large groups, “but it does mean small groups will be able to get together after this long, hard year.”

Biden then told Americans that the “goal” is to be able to celebrate the Fourth of July, but that they need to listen to Fauci and take the vaccine, which Biden says he knows is safe. Many Americans have said that they will not take the coronavirus vaccine, including 47% of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“A July 4th with your loved ones is the goal,” the president said. “A lot can happen, conditions can change. The scientists have made clear that things may get worse again as new variants of the virus spread. We’ve got work to do to ensure that everyone has confidence and safety and effectiveness of all three vaccines.”

“So my message to you is this, listen to Dr. Fauci, one of the most distinguished and trusted voices in the world,” Biden continued. “He has assured us, the vaccines are safe. They underwent rigorous scientific review. I know they are safe.”