Watergate Attorney Who Defended Richard Nixon Expects Trump To Be Indicted Soon

John Dean, who previously served as White House Counsel for President Richard Nixon, tweeted Thursday that it’s only a matter of days until former President Donald Trump’s indictment.

Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen allegedly met multiple times with the Manhattan district attorney’s office, as part of a criminal investigation into the former president’s taxes, according to the Hill.

From personal experience as a key witness I assure you that you do not visit a prosecutor’s office 7 times if they are not planning to indict those about whom you have knowledge. It is only a matter of how many days until DA Vance indicts Donald & Co. https://t.co/OaqribQBQO — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) March 10, 2021



The Supreme Court ruled in February that the investigation into Trump’s tax affairs could proceed, and that the tax returns will have to be released. (RELATED: Supreme Court Denies Trump’s Requests To Shield Tax Documents And Contest 2020 Election)

Cohen is currently serving a three-year home-confinement sentence after he was convicted of tax fraud, bank fraud and lying to congress about payoffs to a pornstar who allegedly had an affair with Trump. (RELATED: Michael Cohen, Who Was Released To House Arrest Over COVID Fears, Is Spotted Dining At NYC Restaurant)

The former Trump lawyer said the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the investigation to proceed was like a “holy grail” for Manhattan prosecutors, according to Reuters.