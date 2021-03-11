Jon Kitna Says A Drunk Bengals Receiver Once Went For Nearly 200 Yards During A Game

Jon Kitna recently told an absurd story about his time with the Cincinnati Bengals.

During an interview with Ryen Russillo, the former Bengals passer said a player once showed up late and drunk to a game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How well did he play? The unnamed receiver went off for “close to 200 yards receiving.” Listen to his full comments below.

Jon Kitna on his time with the Bengals pic.twitter.com/qLDTY5kLIQ — The_Burrow (@TracyMcBradey) March 9, 2021

You can listen to the full interview between Russillo and Kitna below.

We hear stories like this every once in a while, and they always blow my mind. Playing sports drunk is insanely difficult.

I played some pickup basketball after drinking a few beers on occasion in college, and it was hell. I was even more ineffective than usual.

Now, imagine throwing on the pads on an NFL field and running around drunk while massive humans are trying to take your head off.

The mere thought of it is terrifying to me. The fact this unnamed player went for nearly 200 yards is shocking.

I wouldn’t be able to catch a ball more than 25 yards down field if I was hammered.

I guess NFL players are just cut from different cloth. At the same time, maybe don’t show up to work hammered when you have millions on the line. That just seems like common sense.