Justin Bieber Releases, Rocks New Crocs Shoe

Musician Justin Bieber revealed his latest fashion collaboration will be with Crocs.

Bieber teased the news with a press release Thursday, according to Page Six. I was not expecting Bieber to team up with Crocs, but here we are.

Dropping my second collab with @Crocs and @drewhouse on 3.16.2021. You know I rock my Crocs with socks so this time they’re included #JBxCrocs pic.twitter.com/WlBON7wZ6Y — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) March 11, 2021

The lavender Classic Clog 2 will be released on March 16 and will include a pair of Drew House-branded socks, the outlet reported. The bundle will reportedly cost $69.99. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Questioned By Cops Over Designer Shoes)

The Crocs are kind of cute. They feature a teddy bear, a rabbit and other charms.

“Crocs with socks is definitely the move,” Bieber said in a press release, according to Page Six. “They’re comfortable, they’re fashionable, and most importantly it’s fun to bring your own style to how you wear them. It’s been a blast bringing this latest collaboration with Crocs to life.”

I wouldn’t necessarily call Crocs “fashionable,” but they are definitely comfortable.

They’re associated with Bieber, so I know they’ll sell out everywhere. That’s the magic of being Justin Bieber.

Bieber launched his clothing line Drew House in 2019. The clothes look pretty similar to Kanye’s Yeezy line, but with Bieber’s trademark yellow smiley face plastered on everything. Bieber’s line faced some backlash after launching. Fans were not happy with the price of most items in the line.