Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing A 400-Pound Slide From A Playground

A slide that went missing from a playground in December 2020 was found mounted to a child’s bunk bed, authorities announced Tuesday.

Pasco Police arrested 30-year-old Dustin Allen Bushnell, a resident of Burbank, Washington, Tuesday for allegedly stealing the slide, a Facebook post by Pasco Police read. The charge against Bushnell is possession of stolen property, the Facebook post said. He is currently being held in the Walla Walla County Jail, as reported by Fox News.



The 400-pound slide was found inside Bushnell’s mobile home by Detective Julie Lee, according to the post. “On February 26, when she came face-to-face with a 400-pound playground slide inside a kid’s bedroom in a mobile home in Burbank, she knew what she had,” the post said. (RELATED: Police Search For Man Who Stole Girlfriend’s Old Engagement Ring To Propose To Another Girlfriend)

Lee came face to face with the slide while investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts, a crime in which “thieves cut up your car’s exhaust system just so that they can sell your cat converter to a scrap metal dealer for the value of the heavy metals inside it,” the Pasco Police post described.

The investigation ultimately led to Bushnell’s mobile home in Burbank. “Detective Lee found herself inside the suspect’s home in Burbank, looking for catalytic converters and finding a gigantic slide,” the post read. “Oh, yes, she also found catalytic converters,” the post added.

Since it had been taken from the park, the slide had undergone some alterations. Police claimed that the top of the slide had been sawed off, and the slide was repainted blue. “Pasco Parks and Rec arrived and recovered the slide,” the post said.

Bushnell has not been charged yet with stealing the catalytic converters, but an investigation is still ongoing, Fox News reported.