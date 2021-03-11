Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski Gives Birth To First Baby

Emily Ratajkowski announced Thursday that she gave birth to her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, although the gender was not immediately disclosed.

The supermodel announced prior that she planned to allow the child to decide their gender.

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side,” the 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wrote on her Instagram post, which included a photo of her breastfeeding. The post was noted by Page Six.

“Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life,” she added. (RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Grande, Other Celebrities Join George Floyd Protesters Over The Weekend)

It came after the supermodel shared in October that she and Bear-McClard, who is an actor, were expecting in a video for Vogue.

The swimsuit model, at the same time, also revealed that the two weren’t planning to find out the gender of their first-born until they were much older.

“We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then,” Ratajkowski wrote in an essay for Vogue.

The model made headlines in 2018 when reports surfaced that she and Bear-McClard, a producer, had tied the knot at courthouse after a short romance. (RELATED: Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski Is Having An ‘’Emotional And Mental Battle’ While In Quarantine)