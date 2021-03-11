Netflix Releases The Trailer For ‘This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist’

Netflix’s new crime documentary “This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” looks absolutely outstanding.

The plot of the documentary series, according to Netflix’s PR site, is as follows:

It was the biggest art heist in history: Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend in 1990, legendary works by Rembrandt, Vermeer and others worth over half a billion dollars today were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. This four-part documentary series from director Colin Barnicle covers the leads, dead ends, lucky breaks and speculations that characterized the investigation of this still unsolved mystery.

Judging from the trailer, this one is going to be a must-watch series for fans of documentaries. Give the preview a watch below.

What are we all thinking here, friends? I’m thinking “This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” is going to be absolutely outstanding.

I love true crime stories. I can’t get enough of them, and Netflix makes some of the best out there. The network’s Richard Ramirez documentary was awesome.

Now, they’re taking a look at the most famous art heist in the history of America. I won’t say too much, but there’s plenty of theories floating around on Google.

All I’ll say is that I’m super excited to see “This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist.”

You can check it out starting April 7!