NFL Scouts Are Worried About Kadarius Toney Because He Might Like Music More Than Football

The NFL draft is next month, and we already have some hot takes rolling in.

Every football fan knows one of the best parts about the draft is all the outrageous takes and opinions that get tied to prospects in an attempt to identify issues.

Well, we have some great ones about former Florida receiver Kadarius Toney. According to a piece from The Athletic, scouts are worried because he’s recorded rap albums.

One scout told the publication, “Music seems to be his passion, more so than football.”

Everybody drink. We’ve got a “he likes music more than football” scout quote on the bingo card for Kadarius Toney pic.twitter.com/aIIEDudSvx — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 10, 2021

Just wait until people start digging around to find out if he had anyone at his birthday party!

I love how far scouts will go to pick a young man apart. It’s truly comical. I understand they’re paid to find flaws, but complaining about a kid loving music isn’t an issue.

If anything, I want a guy who has shown he can be committed to something.

If I was an NFL general manager, a guy recording rap albums would be among my last concerns. Does he show up on time? Is he in the film room? Does he hit the weight room? Is he committed to learning the offense? Has he shown a consistent pattern of doing what needs to be done?

These are the questions that need to be answered. Give me a break when it comes to recording music on the side. Any scout who thinks that could derail a guy has no idea what they’re talking about.