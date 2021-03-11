Editorial

Nick Saban Talks About Players Wanting To Be Coached In Awesome Video

NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State vs Alabama

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
An awesome video of Nick Saban talking about guys wanting to be coached is making the rounds on Twitter, and it’s outstanding.

In the video tweeted by @AlabamaDieHards, the legendary Alabama football coach talked about guys who want to be coached and want to get better compared to those who don’t. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

“If you’re an average player, you want to be left alone because you want to be able to slide by. If you’re a good player, you want to be coached. If you’re a great player, you want the coach to tell you the truth every day,” Saban said in the awesome video circulating Twitter.

You can watch the awesome video below.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Every time Nick Saban speaks, you should listen. I don’t care if you love Alabama or not.

Personally, I hate Alabama. It makes no different. When Nick Saban is talking, his words are worth paying attention to.

The dude spits out better life advice than anyone else in sports.

There’s a reason Nick Saban has seven national titles and nobody else does. Those rings didn’t show up by accident. They showed up because he’s a great coach who knows what he’s doing.

When an expert with a track record that can’t be matched speaks, it’s best to shut your mouth and listen.

I really can’t get enough of these Saban videos. They’re the perfect way to wet the whistle as we wait for the season to start. It truly can’t get here fast enough.