Nick Saban Talks About Players Wanting To Be Coached In Awesome Video

An awesome video of Nick Saban talking about guys wanting to be coached is making the rounds on Twitter, and it’s outstanding.

In the video tweeted by @AlabamaDieHards, the legendary Alabama football coach talked about guys who want to be coached and want to get better compared to those who don’t. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

“If you’re an average player, you want to be left alone because you want to be able to slide by. If you’re a good player, you want to be coached. If you’re a great player, you want the coach to tell you the truth every day,” Saban said in the awesome video circulating Twitter.

Nick Saban on being Coached or just being Left Alone ???? pic.twitter.com/iEmaZ1CHx8 — Alabama Diehards (@AlabamaDieHards) March 10, 2021

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Every time Nick Saban speaks, you should listen. I don’t care if you love Alabama or not.

Personally, I hate Alabama. It makes no different. When Nick Saban is talking, his words are worth paying attention to.

The dude spits out better life advice than anyone else in sports.

GET THE RIGHT GUYS ON THE BUS “Mediocre people don’t like high achievers and high achievers don’t like mediocre people … Get the right guys on the bus, get them in the right seats, and get the wrong guys off the bus.” ~ Nick Saban video via @TheCrimsonWhite pic.twitter.com/8mfQOda0gu — Jamy Bechler (@CoachBechler) February 25, 2021

There’s a reason Nick Saban has seven national titles and nobody else does. Those rings didn’t show up by accident. They showed up because he’s a great coach who knows what he’s doing.

When an expert with a track record that can’t be matched speaks, it’s best to shut your mouth and listen.

Nick Saban once told a room full of athletes and coaches that God gave you two ears and one mouth so you can “listen twice as much as you talk.” Riveting speech under two minutes. pic.twitter.com/pK0E4HyHzS — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) March 4, 2021

I really can’t get enough of these Saban videos. They’re the perfect way to wet the whistle as we wait for the season to start. It truly can’t get here fast enough.