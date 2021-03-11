Piers Morgan Shares Thanks To Tucker Carlson For Backing Him Amid Fallout Over Meghan Markle Comments

Broadcaster Piers Morgan publicly thanked Tucker Carlson on Thursday for supporting him amid fallout over his recent comments about Meghan Markle.

“Thanks @TuckerCarlson,” Morgan wrote on Twitter after sharing a clip of Carlson talking about the drama on his Fox News show. Morgan left the show Tuesday after being told he had to issue an apology to Markle, according to the Daily Mail.

“Piers Morgan knew what the script was supposed to be,” Carlson said in the clip. “‘Oh, you poor, oppressed Duchess,’ but he refused to read it. So now he’s unemployed.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Praises Piers Morgan For Refusing ‘To Let The Mob Let Him Lie’)

“Piers Morgan just reminded the world that some things are more important than having a job like your dignity and your self-respect,” he added. “History will treat him well. Good for you, Piers.”

Morgan claimed he “doesn’t believe a word” Markle said during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired Sunday.

The royal couple dropped bombshells during the sit-down interview Sunday, accusing the palace of racism. Prince Harry also claimed his father and brother are “trapped” within the royal family.

Markle also opened up about her mental health struggles. She even revealed she was once suicidal.