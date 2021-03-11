Texas And Planned Parenthood Battles Continue: Judge Rules Planned Parenthood Can Be Removed From Medicaid

A Texas judge ruled Wednesday that the state may remove Planned Parenthood from the organization’s Medicaid program.

The ruling is part of a contentious years-long fight between Texas and Planned Parenthood.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced in 2015 that it intended to end its Medicaid provider agreements with Planned Parenthood affiliates after pro-life activist David Daleiden secretly recorded and published videos of Planned Parenthood employees allegedly discussing the sale of fetal body parts.

A Texas judge ruled Wednesday that the state may remove Planned Parenthood from the organization’s Medicaid program.

A number of the state’s Planned Parenthood affiliates sued Texas in February for trying to ban Planned Parenthood from Medicaid programs, CNN reported. The Hyde Amendment prevents Medicaid funding from covering abortions except in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is in danger.

Travis County Civil District Court Judge Lora Livingston wrote in a Wednesday ruling that the affiliates “cite no authority for the proposition that a court injunction requires the (Texas Office of the Inspector General) to re-notice its termination,” according to CNN. (RELATED: Unsealed Invoices Show Planned Parenthood Billed A Tissue Company Nearly $25K For Fetal Body Parts)

“This decision is not made lightly,” Livingston wrote, CNN reported. “In the light of the ongoing public health crisis, the risks of the individual losing health care and medical attention requires increased attention and scrutiny. The facts underlying the termination in this case give me great pause. However, (the groups) selected the federal courts as the forum to contest the merits of their claims… (which) must be determined by the federal courts.”

Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson condemned the move in a Wednesday statement, accusing Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott of putting “politics before the people he was elected to serve,” CNN reported. Abbott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Gov. Abbott continues to put his politics before the people he was elected to serve. We remain committed to fighting for Texans & supporting the Biden admin to enforce the law. Your income level & zip code shouldn’t determine whether you can access life-saving health care. https://t.co/P1ni4JatRy — Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) March 11, 2021

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.