Psaki: Stimulus Checks Will ‘Hit Bank Accounts This Weekend’

Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Thursday that eligible Americans can expect to receive stimulus payments as soon as this coming weekend.

“I have one more exciting implementation update for all of you. The Department of Treasury and the IRS are working hard to get relief payments out the door as fast as possible to the American people. People can expect to start seeing direct deposits hit their bank accounts as soon as this weekend,” Psaki said during her press briefing.

WATCH:



Individuals making less than $75,000 and married couples making less than $150,000 will receive stimulus checks of $1,400 or $2,800, respectively as part of the American Rescue Plan. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law on Thursday. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Unloads On Fellow Senator After Newsweek Makes Correction On Illegal Immigrants Receiving Stimulus Checks)

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will go on a national tour to promote the American Rescue Plan, Psaki added. “They will talk about the $1,400 checks that 158.5 million American households can expect, and many will start receiving them soon.”

Most individuals receive their stimulus payments via direct deposit from the federal government, although some receive their payments by check. When creating the program in 2020, the Trump administration also considered mailing pre-paid debit cards to Americans.

While campaigning for Democratic Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, Biden promised that if Democrats controlled the Senate, his administration would deliver $2,000 stimulus checks. Psaki previously defended the $1,400 amount by noting that the combined total of stimulus checks from the American Rescue Plan and a bill passed on Dec. 20, which gave Americans $600 checks, adds up to $2,000.