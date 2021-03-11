REPORT: Conor McGregor Might Earn More Than $77 Million After The Sale Of His Whiskey Company

Conor McGregor might be about to get a huge payday thanks to his Proper 12 whiskey.
According to the Irish Times, Becle has acquired a 51% stake of Proper 12’s parent company Eire Born Spirits. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
View this post on Instagram
How much money might McGregor see from the purchase and majority takeover? Him and his business partner Adie Attar could be splitting more than $155 million, according to the same report.
That means McGregor’s cut will be somewhere in the range of $77 million.
View this post on Instagram
It’s stories like this one that make me think McGregor really doesn’t have a ton of interest in being an elite fighter anymore.
Why get punched in the face for a living when you can make millions and millions of dollars selling whiskey?
I think most people would say the alcohol game is a much safer choice and it clearly pays very well.
View this post on Instagram
Whatever McGregor does down the road, he’s clearly insanely wealthy. He’s made millions of dollars in the UFC, boxing and from alcohol sales.
Whether or not he ever fights again, I think it’s safe to say he won’t have to worry about missing any meals!