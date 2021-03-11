REPORT: Man Pulls His Head From The Jaws Of A Crocodile

A man in Australia reportedly had to pull his head from the jaws of a crocodile.

According to the Guardian, an unnamed man had to get his head loose from a crocodile in the area of Caravonica, Australia.

Shockingly, the man only suffered "puncture wounds to his scalp, the side of his face, shoulder and finger." It apparently could have been much worse.

The unnamed man was swimming when he all of a sudden just felt the crocodile bite his head. The man used his hands to pry the crocodile's mouth off of him.

He was then able to safely get back to shore.

People laugh at me when I say I hate swimming in lakes and the ocean. While I understand a crocodile can still attack you on land, I'll take my chances instead of getting into the water.

Imagine just casually enjoying a swim and then a crocodile latches onto your head. It’s a terrifying thought.

Luckily, this guy managed to get away and get to safety without a major issue on his hands. I hope he went and bought a lottery ticket afterwards because it was his lucky day.

After reading this man’s experience, I’ll go ahead and continue my multi-year streak of not going into the ocean. I don’t miss it one bit.