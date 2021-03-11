REPORT: Duke Is Out Of The ACC Tournament Because Of Coronavirus, Tournament Dreams Are Dead

Duke’s season has reportedly come to an end.

According to Jeff Goodman, the Blue Devils have pulled out of the ACC tournament after a positive coronavirus test. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means any hope they had left of making March Madness is officially gone.

Duke has a positive COVID test and will not play tonight in the ACC tourney, source told @Stadium. Looks like season is over for the Blue Devils. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 11, 2021

What an absolutely insane turn of events. Just earlier today, I said Duke’s chances were clinging to life going into the Thursday night matchup against Florida State.

Now, just a few hours later, they’re out of the ACC tournament, and that means they’re not making the dance.

Does Duke Still Have A Shot At Making The Tournament? The Answer Will Shock Basketball Fans https://t.co/wHOsZHmaxq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 11, 2021

I’m sitting here absolutely stunned right now. I didn’t expect Duke to win tonight, but I also damn sure didn’t expect their season to end on this note.

They could in theory still make the NIT, but I think we all know the Blue Devils don’t want any part of that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Men’s Basketball (@dukembb)

What an insane and unfortunate series of events for Duke and all their fans. I wanted to see them go down, but not like this. Damn sure I didn’t want to see it happen like this.