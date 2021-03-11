EXCLUSIVE: Republicans Send Letter To DHS Secretary About COVID-19 Positive Illegal Immigrants Being Bused To NC

Republican North Carolina Reps. Dan Bishop and Richard Hudson are sending a letter to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas demanding answers on why illegal immigrants reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 are allowed to seek asylum in the U.S., specifically their state.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter Bishop and Hudson will send Thursday, which references reports that illegal immigrants have been waiting to be transferred from Texas to North Carolina, New Jersey and Maryland. The two North Carolina Republicans questioned the Biden administration’s immigration policies, asking why illegal immigrants are reportedly being put on charter busses to go to their state.

Eva Orellana, a 29-year-old illegal immigrant from Honduras who tested positive for COVID-19, told NBC News she was going to take a bus to North Carolina with her 3-year-old daughter.

“On the way, we were wearing a mask all the time, gel, washing our hands,” Orellana said. “Really, I don’t feel anything.”

Hudson and Bishop also asked Mayorkas if the DHS used taxpayer money to bus the illegal immigrants to North Carolina, among other questions. The letter was signed by all North Carolina Republicans in the House. North Carolina’s COVID-19 positivity rate recently fell to 5.8%, the lowest level since October 2020. Republicans fear these policies could cause a spike in the numbers.

READ THE LETTER HERE:

The Biden administration has continued to face criticism for reopening several Trump-era facilities at the southern border used to house minors attempting to illegally cross the border. White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said it is a temporary process and mainly in place because of COVID-19.

The letter to Mayorkas asks four specific questions:

“Was DHS or any other federal government entity involved in funding, planning, or otherwise facilitating the purchase of charter bus tickets from the Southern Border to North Carolina for COVID-19 positive illegal immigrants?”

“Has your office provided any officials in North Carolina with information regarding illegal immigrants who have tested positive for COVID-19 that are arriving in the state?”

“What actions are being taken by the Biden Administration to ensure illegal immigrants who have tested positive for COVID-19 are quarantined before they are released into American communities?”

“The current CDC guidance recommends COVID-19 positive individuals spend at least 14 days in quarantine. Has DHS met all quarantine regulations before releasing COVID-19 positive migrants into the interior of our nation?”

Mayorkas said March 1 that despite the surge of illegal immigrants crossing the border, there is not a “crisis” at the border. (RELATED: ‘I Voted For A Fence’: Biden, Democrats In Congress Now Want To Pass Amnesty With Minimal Border Security)