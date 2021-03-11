Elderly Woman Found Deceased In Home May Have Been Dead For 12 Years

The body of a deceased elderly Scottish woman was found in her house after she failed to show up for an appointment, sparking an investigation into the amount of time the body had been there, according to The Independent.

The body of Christina Malley was discovered in a neighborhood of Aberdeen, Scotland, on Feb. 25 after nurses went to her home because she had missed a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, The Independent reported.

The woman’s husband had explained that his wife was out of the country, according to the outlet.

Some news publications such as The Evening Express speculated the woman could’ve been dead since at least 2009. (RELATED: Woman Initially Believed To Have Been Killed In Burglary Was Allegedly Murdered By Husband For Life Insurance Money)

Neighbors expressed their surprise to discover Mr. Malley had even been married. “I’ve lived in that area for 22 years and I’ve never known him to have a wife/partner you only ever seen him,” one neighbor explained, according to the Daily Record.

“Officers were called to an address in Allison Close, Aberdeen, on Thursday (25 February) after the body of a woman was found within,” a statement released by the police said. “The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

While there is little more to be known about the situation, an investigation continues to be ongoing, according to The Independent.