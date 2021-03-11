‘So Grateful’: Steve-O Celebrates 13 Years Of Sobriety With Then-And-Now Photo

“Jack*ss” star Steve-O revealed he is celebrating 13 years of sobriety with a then-and-now picture on Instagram.

“So grateful to be celebrating thirteen years of sobriety today,” Steve-O captioned the Instagram post Wednesday. “Thanks to everyone who helped me make it this far and, as always, thanks to @johnnyknoxville for giving me the loving nudge that started my journey!”

So grateful to be celebrating thirteen years of sobriety today— thanks to everyone who helped me get here! pic.twitter.com/LDncqH7Z2A — Steve-O (@steveo) March 11, 2021

Steve-O has credited “Jack*ss” co-star Johnny Knoxville with helping him start his journey to sobriety in the past. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Claims Her Drug Addiction Saved Her Life)

“I just can’t put into words how grateful I am for @JohnnyKnoxville and the rest of the guys who locked me up in a psychiatric ward on March 9, 2008, where this journey began,” Steve-O wrote on the 10-year anniversary of his sobriety. “Thank you, dudes, I really love you.”

Chris Raab, who frequently appeared on the show, previously admitted many of the “Jack*ss” stars battled addiction issues.

“If you got hurt, you were like, ‘Oh, I can just take a pill for that,'” Chris Raab, who frequently appeared on the series revealed to Page Six in 2018. “And you justify it’s a painkiller, I’m in pain. I broke my ankle. I need this. And then you justify it to yourself if you broke your arm, you’d need [another painkiller] too. And before you know it, you’re just so caught up in it.”