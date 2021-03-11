Texas Rangers Announce 100% Stadium Capacity For Opening Day

The Texas Rangers announced the club plans to have 100% stadium capacity for this year’s season opener in Arlington, Texas, at the Globe Life Field.

“The Rangers are encouraged that the Governor’s Office has given clearance for us to fully open Globe Life Field at the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season,” President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Neil Leibman shared in a press release Wednesday, CBS Sports reported. (RELATED: Eagles To Welcome Fans Back To Stadium In Limited Capacity During Pandemic)

Texas Rangers allowing 100% capacity at stadium for opening day https://t.co/mirocoocRf — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 11, 2021

“We will require all those who enter Globe Life Field to wear a mask or face covering, and are working with Major League Baseball on some additional protocols required for player health and safety,” the release added.

The stadium, which seats approximately 40,000, will be adjusted after opening day to allow for “certain locations” to have “distanced seating,” the release noted.

“We’re not going to have the social distance seats available for Opening Day because we made a commitment to everybody [season ticket holders] that they could hold tickets if we would allow them for the proper Opening Day,” executive vice president and chief revenue and marketing officer Joe Januszewski told MLB.com. “We’re going to honor that, so in order to do that, obviously we would be at a full capacity.”

The Rangers will open the season against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 5. It will be the club’s first game at their new stadium with fans. No fans were allowed to attend any of the regular season games during 2020 amid the pandemic.

The Atlanta Braves recently announced their stadium would operate at full capacity for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.