Virginia Beats Syracuse On Awesome Buzzer Beater

Virginia, Syracuse (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1370087139845799938/)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Virginia beat Syracuse 72-69 on an awesome shot Thursday afternoon.

With less than a second remaining on the clock and the game tied at 69-69, Reece Beekman fired a three pointer that was in the air when the buzzer went off for the win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome closing seconds play out in the video below.

First and foremost, that was an awesome shot from Beekman and a great win for Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers. They’re balling!

Secondly, this is really bad news for Syracuse. Right now, they’re right on the bubble. Depending on who you ask, they’re either just in or just out.

If they had beaten the Cavaliers today, they would have 100% been in. After that shot, Syracuse might be watching March Madness from home.

This is what it’s all about. This is why we play college basketball! This is why we lace up the shoes. We do it for big games, buzzer beaters, the highest of highs and lowest of lows.

Welcome to life in the world of college basketball.

Now, Syracuse better hope like hell there’s no major upsets that result in an auto-bid for a team currently not expected to get in. They need all the help they can get at this point.