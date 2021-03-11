Weatherman Who Confronted Piers Morgan Live On Air Reveals Thoughts On His Former Co-Worker Quitting

The weatherman who confronted Piers Morgan about his thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview spoke out for the first time Thursday.

Alex Beresford, the weatherman on “Good Morning Britain,” admitted he didn’t want Morgan to quit the show after the two got into a confrontation on air.

“There’s so much that could be said,” Beresford wrote. “Piers’ departure sincerely wasn’t the conclusion I was hoping for.”

“From our very public conversations on Twitter, we both knew how strongly our opinions differed on the treatment of Harry and Meghan pre and post the interview that has split the world,” Beresford added. (RELATED: Piers Morgan’s Comments About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Become Most Complained About TV Incident)

“I hoped we could reach a place of understanding,” he continued. “It’s sad that we weren’t able to get there.”

Morgan left the show Tuesday after being told he had to issue an apology to Markle, according to the Daily Mail.

“I didn’t want him to quit, but I did want him to listen,” Beresford said.

Morgan accused Markle of lying about having suicidal thoughts after the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey aired Sunday.

Morgan, a frequent critic of Markle, also slammed Markle in his column for the Daily Mail. The British commentator referred to the televised interview as the “acting performance” of Markle’s life, implying she was untruthful during the interview.

“This was the acting performance of her life, with every word, every facial expression carefully planned and choreographed,” Morgan wrote. “In fact, if it’s not late, someone should nominate it for the Oscars.”