‘These Two Aren’t Fooling Anyone’: Megyn Kelly Shares New Poll Showing Plummeting Popularity For Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Megyn Kelly said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “aren’t fooling anyone” as she shared a poll showing the royal couple’s plummeting popularity after tell-all interview.

“After Oprah interview, only 3 in 10 [people] see Meghan Markle favorably [and] more [people] dislike Harry than like him – a new low for both of them,” Kelly tweeted Friday, along with a poll showing the duchess and duke’s popularity has dropped in the United Kingdom. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly: Meghan Markle ‘Covered Herself In Blood Diamonds’ While Claiming To Not Be Into The ‘Grandeur’ Of Being A Royal)

“These two aren’t fooling anyone, and no one feels sorry for them,” she added.

A new YouGov poll found that 45% of British respondents have a positive opinion of Prince Harry compared to 48% who had a negative one. That is a 15-point drop for the member of the royal family compared to a previous poll from March 2. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)

Harry and Meghan’s net favourability ratings have fallen to their lowest ever levels following the Oprah interview Prince Harry: -3 (15 point drop)

The duchess faired about the same, with 31% of Britain’s respondent’s having a positive view of her compared to 58% with a negative one. That is a 13-point drop for the wife of Prince Harry versus the last poll, a week ago.

The view of the royal couple varied across the different age groups, with the majority of 18-24 year olds liking Meghan by 55%, compared to a 32% who dislike her.

The same was true for Harry, with three in five Britain’s aged 18 to 24 having a positive opinion of him by 59%, and 28% who dislike him.

However, when it came to people aged 65 and older the duke and former “Suit’s” actress were strongly more disliked than liked, Meghan (13% positive vs 83% negative) and Harry (27% positive vs 69% negative).

The survey was conducted out of 1664 Great Britain residents from March 10th – 11th, 2021.