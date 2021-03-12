Armie Hammer’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Left Her With Bruises, Wanted Her To Show Them Off

Actor Armie Hammer’s ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze claimed the star used to leave her with bruises to show off.

Lorenze opened up about how “unsafe” she felt while dating the actor in an interview published Thursday by Vanity Fair.

Armie Hammer had it all. With a beautiful family, princely good looks, and charisma to spare, the actor’s downfall seemed, to some, like a surprising turn for the rising star. In reality, it was only the latest chapter in a fraught family legacy: https://t.co/FzDl4DqgU3 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 11, 2021

“He started making rules for me of things I could and couldn’t do, who I could have over, who I couldn’t,” Lorenze told the outlet. “He told me that I couldn’t have anyone else in my bed. And then I just started to feel really unsafe and really sick to my stomach about things. I was also emotionally dependent on him.” (RELATED: Armie Hammer’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims The Actor Branded Her Then Licked The Blood)

Lorenze revealed she broke things off with Hammer over text.

“Because you never know what you’re going to get with him — he’s kind of a scary person,” Lorenze said.

Lorenze claimed Hammer left the bruises as part of “marking and branding” her.

“He wanted me to show them off and be proud of them,” Lorenze told Page Six. “I said, ‘How am I supposed to see other people when I have bruises?’ He said, ‘That’s the point.’ I think it was a part of marking and branding.”

Lorenze previously shared text messages between herself and Hammer.

“You are perfect,” Hammer said in the alleged messages. “Don’t be embarrassed by anything. You feel f*cking incredible and the way you fell perfectly in to a submissive space was beautiful.”

“We are going to keep developing that,” he reportedly continued. “I’m going to train you and turn you in to my perfect little pet. F*ck this just made me so hard. I will make you my perfect little slave.”

Lorenze claimed the direct messages were further “evidence” of Hammer’s “dangerous proclivities” in a statement to Page Six.

Hammer has left three movies after he was accused of sending women direct messages on Instagram involving cannibalistic sexual desires.