‘Not The New NATO’: Biden Admin Says Partnership With Countries Surrounding China Is Not A ‘Military Alliance’

The United States’ partnership with nations surrounding China is not focused on militarization and should not be thought of a “new NATO,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Friday.

Sullivan’s comments came in reference to Friday’s meeting of the “Quad” countries, which include the U.S., India, Japan and Australia. President Joe Biden met virtually with the nations’ leaders to discuss a range of issues including Russian and alleged Chinese hacking attacks as well as China policy more generally, and climate change. (RELATED: US And Japan Running Joint Military Exercise In Show Of Force To Nearby China)

#Quad “not a military alliances…it’s not the new NATO,” according to @JakeSullivan46. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 12, 2021

The four leaders did discuss the challenge posed by #China, they made clear that none of them have any illusions about China, but today was not fundamentally about China – @jakejsullivan #QuadSummit — Patsy Widakuswara (@pwidakuswara) March 12, 2021

Sullivan said that while the four nations’ militaries will coordinate, the group’s goals are more centered around economic partnership.

The Biden administration has made clear that opposing China on the world stage is a top priority. Secretary of State Tony Blinken testified to Congress on Thursday, saying their goal is to gather a “chorus” of countries to condemn China’s human rights abuses.

“The more China hears not just our opprobrium, but a chorus of opprobrium from around the world, the better the chance that we’ll get some changes,” Blinken said. “It would be very important if China claims that there is nothing going on that it give access to the international community, to the United Nations. If they have nothing to hide, show it to us. Show the world.”

Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan are scheduled to meet with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska next week. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said it was important that the Biden administration’s first in-person meeting with Chinese officials take place on American soil. The Alaska stop is on the way for Blinken and Sullivan’s trips to Japan and South Korea later next week.