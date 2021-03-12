The Big 10 Has 8 Teams Making March Madness In ESPN’s Latest Bracketology Projections

The Big 10 still has the majority of the conference making March Madness in the latest projections from ESPN.

Joe Lundardi released his updated bracketology projections early Friday morning, and eight B1G squads are in the field.

Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Purdue, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan State are all expected to get in as of right now.

At this point, I think the Big 10 is locked in for at least eight teams. We’re getting eight teams at a minimum, and I’m not sure there’s anything at this point that could change that fact.

Now, the nice thing is that there’s still room to add Maryland to the field. The Terrapins play Michigan in the B1G tournament Friday, and they could potentially punch a ticket with an upset win.

At the very least, Maryland surviving to play Saturday would give the committee something to think about.

It is pretty awesome to see just how much better the B1G is compared to the rest of the country. Sending more than half of the conference to the tournament is nothing short of insane.

I hope the critics enjoy watching B1G basketball because we’re going to be all over the place once the tournament starts!