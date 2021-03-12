Black Choir Leader That Performed At Harry And Meghan’s Wedding Comes To Prince Charles’s Defense

The leader of the black choir that performed at Harry and Meghan’s wedding said she has a “hard time believing” the racist allegations directed at Prince Charles surrounding the fallout from the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, according to a report from TMZ.

Karen Gibson, the conductor and founded of Kingdom Choir told TMZ Prince Charles had “personally invited them” to perform during the couple’s nuptials. The Kingdom Choir sang a gospel version of Ben E King’s hit song “Stand By Me” at the 2018 royal ceremony.

The conductor said she found the Prince of Wales to be “very sincere” in his invitation, and he has “gone out of his way” to congratulate Kingdom Choir on their success following the performance at the wedding.

One of the biggest revelations from Harry and Meghan’s CBS primetime special was that multiple members of the royal family allegedly expressed concerns to the couple about how dark their child’s skin color might be.

While it wasn’t said during the interview, Winfrey said Harry confirmed it wasn’t Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip. (RELATED: Piers Morgan Says He ‘Lost’ His Job Because He Didn’t Apologize, Plugs New Book)

Gibson said it was hard for her to imagine the royal speaking about his grandson Archie in such a way since he was “gracious” in every interaction with her, according to TMZ.

Prince William briefly commented on the controversy Thursday.

“We’re very much not a racist family,” he told reporters as he walked with his wife Kate.

Buckingham Palace released a statement Tuesday addressing Harry and Meghan’s allegations. The statement revealed the royal family was “saddened” to learn about the challenges faced by Meghan and Harry over the course of the past three years.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement said.

Harry and Meghan’s primetime interview with Winfrey attracted more than 17 million viewers Sunday.