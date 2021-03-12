Green New Beer: Budweiser Goes ‘Green’ For St. Patrick’s Day

The famous beverage company Budweiser has announced plans to go “green” on St. Patrick’s Day this year.

Instead of the beer brand dying its brew green for the festivities, it has instead pledged “enough Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) to cover the estimated electricity used to brew beer in the [United States] in one day,” Fox News reported Friday. (RELATED: Virginia Brewery Offers $20K A Year For Gig Hiking And Drinking Beer)

“Budweiser is brewed with 100% renewable electricity from wind power, something we are very proud of, and inspired us to think differently about what the definition of green beer truly means and how to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in a new way this year,” Monica Rustgi, VP of Marketing at Budweiser, shared in a statement.

This #StPatricksDay we’re turning EVERY BEER into #GreenBeer, no food coloring needed. We’re donating enough renewable energy credits to = the electricity needed to brew every beer in the U.S. for the day. br>

— Budweiser (@budweiserusa) March 12, 2021

“As one of the world’s biggest brands, we’re committed to reducing our environmental impact, and through this campaign, we invite others to join us in helping to change the beer industry to be a more sustainable one,” the statement added.

The company has also shared its plans for what is being called its Green Electricity Beer Bar initiative which it hopes to be able to brew all the beers produced in the U.S. with 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030, Fox 2 News reported.