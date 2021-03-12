‘Cherry’ With Tom Holland Is Now Out On Apple TV+

Tom Holland’s highly-anticipated movie “Cherry” is out on Apple TV+.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB, is, “An Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the early looks we’ve had at “Cherry,” it’s going to be incredibly dark and depressing.

I’ve been super pumped for “Cherry” ever since I saw the first pictures from it. It looks like it’s going to be an outstanding movie that tackles multiple dark topics.

PTSD and addiction are both brutal, and it’s not stuff we can just shy away from. It looks like “Cherry” will shine a bright light on both.

Plus, Tom Holland is one of the best actors in all of Hollywood. Everything he touches seems to turn to movie gold.

All he does is make hits, and it looks like “Cherry” will be the latest film added to that list.

You can check out “Cherry” right away on Apple TV+, and make sure to check back for my review once I get a chance to see it! I have very high expectations!