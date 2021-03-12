After Battering Day, Downtrodden Cuomo Pictured Walking Around Governor’s Mansion Wrapped In Blanket, Drawing Jeers

As calls for his resignation grow, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was pictured Friday heading into the weekend on the phone, wrapped in a blanket and clutching a bottle outside the governor’s mansion.

Top New York Democrats called for Cuomo’s resignation Friday, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and the majority of the state’s House delegation.

Cuomo also faced a new allegation of inappropriate conduct and an impeachment investigation led by the State Assembly.

The picture was taken by Angus Mordant for Reuters, drawing jeers from users on Twitter. (RELATED: Schumer, Gillibrand Call On Gov. Cuomo To Resign Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations)

He looks like a divorced couple that somehow merged into one person https://t.co/z4TcoGZdBe — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 13, 2021

You know it’s bad when you’re wearing a blankie https://t.co/ZNw2R8TCDc — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 12, 2021

“Do you know how to whip votes in the state senate?” https://t.co/EGVcFbcxgj — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 13, 2021

“Yeah yeah yeah, Chuck. I’m here with the dog now. He admits he did it. Not me.” https://t.co/NMDlth77p9 — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) March 13, 2021

The governor has refused to resign and maintained his innocence. Instead, he urged lawmakers to wait for New York Attorney General Letitia James to conclude her investigation during a Friday press call.

“There are facts, and then there are opinions, and I’ve always separated the two,” Cuomo said. “Politicians who don’t know a single fact, but yet form a conclusion and an opinion, are in my opinion, reckless, and dangerous.”

“The people of New York should not have confidence in a politician who takes a position without knowing any facts or substance,” he added. “That, my friends, is politics at its worst. Politicians take positions for all sorts of reasons, including political expediency and bowing to pressure. But people know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth.”

Seven women have accused the governor of sexual misconduct, including five current or former New York government employees.