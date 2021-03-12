Dana White Is Willing To Bet $1 Million That Ben Askren Beats Jake Paul

UFC president Dana White is willing to bet a ton of money that Ben Askren beats Jake Paul.

Asken and Paul will box in a highly-hyped matchup April 17, and I think it's safe to say White is very confident what the outcome will be.

During a chat with Mike Tyson, the head of the UFC said, “I’ll bet $1 million that he [Jake Paul] loses this f**king fight.”

Uncle Dana wants to bet a million dollars on Ben Askren coming out with a W vs. Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/jqjwpTt15C — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 11, 2021

To Paul’s credit, he didn’t back down and responded on Instagram by offering to up the bet to $2 million.

Was Paul’s response absurdly obnoxious? Yes, but at least he’s willing to take the action on himself. Having said that, I speak for everyone I know when I say I hope like hell Askren knocks him the hell out.

Jake Paul is one of the biggest clowns on the planet. The dude is an absolute circus act who now thinks he’s a legit boxer.

Ben Askren is a former star MMA fighter and a champion wrestler. He’s fought and beaten some of the toughest men on the planet.

He’s not out here fighting an NBA player and a rapper. He’s the real deal. The dude is used to getting hit and has stamina Paul couldn’t dream of.

We’ll see what happens April 17! It’s going to be an electric time.