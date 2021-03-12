‘The Devil Is In The Details’: MSNBC Guest Donny Deutsch Wants Biden To Stop Talking About Cost Of Relief Package

MSNBC guest Donny Deutsch said Friday that President Joe Biden should stop “selling” the coronavirus relief package as a “$1.9 trillion deal,” and instead “slice and dice it” with the “details” so people look it at it more favorably.

Deutsch appeared on “Morning Joe” and was asked by host Mika Brzezinski about the “victory lap” Biden is taking to talk to Americans about the bill, and if he thought it was a good idea. (RELATED: ‘Hang On, Bill!’: Fox News’ Juan Williams And Bill Hemmer Engage In Heated Debate Over Coronavirus Relief Bill)

“Joe Biden talks about moving around the country a bit and taking a victory lap selling this bill,” Brzezinski began. “If you look at the numbers, the polls in terms of support for this bill, it’s quite high. So, I’m not sure how much more support he can get for it. Do you think it’s a good idea to travel the country and discuss the bill with the American people?”

“I think it’s a great idea … the Devil is in the details. Stop selling it as a $1.9 trillion deal. Sell it as here’s what we’re doing for hospitals, for education, for farmers, for poverty, for health care, for child care,” Deutsch responded.

He went on to say that the “benefit” of the bill is that there “is all things for all people.” He then said if he “was in charge of the communication,” he would do “a 30-second ad” for each of the areas he highlighted because “you hit just about every demographic.”

“So the answer is not this is this $1.9 trillion deal. This is for farmers, this is for hospitals, this is for schools, this is for child care. Slice and dice it,” he concluded.

Biden signed the $1.9 trillion dollar package into law on Thursday. It had received heavy criticism from Republicans over it’s high cost, and the amount of money going to non-Covid related spending. No Republican in the House or Senate voted for it.