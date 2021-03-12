FLASHBACK: Gov. Cuomo Called Kavanaugh Confirmation ‘A Sad Day For This Country’ And Promised To ‘Fight’ For Sexual Assault Survivors

Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has been accused by several women of sexual harassment, called the day Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed “a sad day for this country” and promised to “fight” for sexual assault survivors.

“Today is a sad day for this country, and Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation will haunt us for as long as he is on the court,” Cuomo said in 2018 on Twitter. “In New York, we will not waver and will not back down. To Dr. Blasey Ford and all survivors of sexual assault, we believe you and we will fight for you.”

Today is a sad day for this country, and Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation will haunt us for as long as he is on the court. In New York, we will not waver and will not back down. To Dr. Blasey Ford and all survivors of sexual assault, we believe you and we will fight for you. pic.twitter.com/XgafovY1p9 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2018

Several women have now come forward and accused Cuomo of sexual misconduct. The sixth woman who came forward was a female aide to Cuomo and accused him of “aggressively” groping her at the Governor’s mansion, according to a Wednesday report from the Albany Times Union.

The police said that the allegations against Cuomo may rise “to the level of a crime.” Cuomo is facing an investigation into the allegations of workplace misconduct by the attorney general’s office and is also facing an investigation by the Department of Justice into New York’s undercounting of nursing home deaths. (RELATED: New York Assembly Speaker Authorizes Impeachment Investigation Into Cuomo)

Fifty-nine Democratic New York lawmakers, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, have called on the governor to resign amidst the allegations. Other prominent Democrats called for Cuomo’s resignation Friday morning, including House Judiciary chair Jerry Nadler, House Oversight chair Carolyn Maloney and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

During a Friday press conference, Cuomo blasted politicians who have called for his resignation as bowing to “cancel culture.”

“Politicians who don’t know a single fact, but yet form a conclusion and an opinion, are in my opinion, reckless, and dangerous,” the governor said.

“The people of New York should not have confidence in a politician who takes a position without knowing any facts or substance. That, my friends, is politics at its worst. Politicians take positions for all sorts of reasons, including political expediency and bowing to pressure. But people know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth.”