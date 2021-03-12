Person Calls The Police Because Their Mother Changed The Xbox Password

One person had a bonkers reason for calling the police in Canada.

According to a tweet from the police in Halton, a person dialed 911 to report that their mother had changed the Xbox password. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Never thought we’d have to say this but here we are. Mom changing your Xbox password is NOT a reason to call 911. Yes, this happened,” the Halton Police tweeted with a GIF of Jim and Darryl playing video games in “The Office.”

People laugh at me when I say we should study gamers, but I’m not really kidding. They’re just a different breed of human and this story proves it.

Imagine call the cops because your mom changed the Xbox password. That’s next level stupid and ridiculous.

Go outside, get some fresh air, drink a beer (if legally old enough), talk to women and live life if you no longer have access to video games.

You know what you don’t do? You don’t call the cops to complain about your mother. That should be common sense, but it’s apparently not.

I really wish the police had provided some more details. If I had to guess, this was 100% a dude who called this in and probably a young one. Very naughty! Very disappointing!

Do better next time and find a hobby that doesn’t require you to sit inside all day.