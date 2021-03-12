HBO Releases The Trailer For ‘The Day Sports Stood Still’

HBO has released the trailer for “The Day Sports Stood Still.”

The network says the documentary will follow sports coming to a grinding halt during the coronavirus pandemic and “the remarkable turn of events that followed.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the trailer below.

On one hand, the story of sports being shut down is truly remarkable, and there is some major talent tied to this documentary. Mark Cuban, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Chris Paul and Antoine Fuqua are all involved.

With that much talent, you’d think this has to be a hit right? After all, how could a documentary about sports coming to a halt be bad, right?

March 11, 2020: A day that will go down in history. It’s been one full year since Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and the sports world was changed forever. pic.twitter.com/DfBvjm8Ekn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 11, 2021

However, the second half of the trailer about the riots and protests that consumed America looked insanely preachy.

The last thing this country needs right now is millionaire athletes lecturing everyday Americans and positioning themselves as victims.

I’m not sure that’s going to happen, but that’s the vibe the trailer gave off.

Multiple fires raging outside the White House#GeorgeFloydProtests

pic.twitter.com/t1w0Rxg7Yi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

Hopefully, the documentary focuses more on the great comeback sports made and doesn’t turn into a massive soapbox for millionaires to complain. We’ll find out when it’s released March 24!