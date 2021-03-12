HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Penn State 75-74, The Badgers Will Play Iowa Next

Wisconsin beat Penn State 75-74 late Thursday night in a thriller of a game.

With the seconds ticking down in the second round game of the B1G tournament, PSU controlled the ball with a chance to win the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nate Reuvers stepped up with a heroic tip of the ball and Brad Davison might have made his best play of the season by saving it with a timeout. Watch the awesome moment unfold at the end of the video below.

Well, it damn sure wasn’t pretty, but we got the job done. I said the Badgers needed to beat Penn State, and that’s exactly what we did.

This is what March is all about. Anything can happen, and Reuvers and Davison stepped up in the closing seconds to seal the win.

It was an absolute thriller of a matchup. It feels like we have some of our swagger back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Now, we play Iowa late Friday night, and I can’t wait. It’s going to be an electric game. Iowa has beaten us twice this season, but I’m not counting us out.

Clearly, this Wisconsin team isn’t ready to die just yet in the Big 10 tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

You can catch the game sometime around 9:00 EST on BTN. Go, Badgers, go!