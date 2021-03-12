The Houston Texans Say Deshaun Watson Is The Team’s Quarterback, There Isn’t A ‘Contingency Plan’

It doesn’t sound like the Houston Texans have any interest in trading Deshaun Watson.

Watson and the Texans have been battling it out for the past several weeks, and the star dual-threat passer wants out of the organization. However, the Texans aren’t interested in shopping him around. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Head coach David Culley told The Athletic the following, according to Outkick:

There is no contingency plan. [Watson] is a Houston Texan, and that’s how we’re moving forward with it. We’re committed to him, as I said before…I don’t know about him not wanting to be a Houston Texan. I just know he’s a Houston Texan, he’s ours and we’re going to go with that.

It’s truly incredible how entrenched both sides are when it comes to whether or not Watson will be traded. Neither side is budging.

The Texas are holding firm he won’t be moved, and Culley is on record that they’re not shipping him anywhere.

At the same time, Watson has made it crystal clear he has zero intention of ever playing for the Texans again.

This is the definition of a standoff. Who will blink first? You’d have to assume it’ll be the organization, but who honestly knows.

With the draft starting in late April, the Texans have to make a decision sooner than later. Their window to control the situation is rapidly closing.